Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB enhancing security on and around campus

UAB is enhancing safety protocols on campus.
UAB is enhancing safety protocols on campus.(UAB)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham is working to enhance security on campus. As part of their efforts, UAB is officially launching a new monitoring system which they say will help to better protect everyone on campus.

WBRC first reported a Flock camera system would be coming to UAB nearly two months ago, when the Birmingham City Council approved 12 license plate readers for the campus around downtown.

According to Chief Daryl Green, 70% of crimes involve a vehicle- those vehicles are often stolen or have stolen license plates.

The new system monitors all cars coming in and out of camera view which can help their investigative teams when searching for a specific car that might be involved in a crime.

Chief Green says UAB has over 6400 surveillance cameras across the campus and they recently launched a new Security Operations Center or SOC that will monitor the new these cameras in real time.

“It gives us real-time information,” said Chief Green. “We’re able to have our SOC controllers. We’re able to have them use that information and push that information out to our patrol officers rapidly so we address threats, wanted person quickly.”

In addition to the new monitoring system, UAB Police says they are also hiring more officers and upgrading their emergency notification system all to better serve and protect those on campus.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Much of Alabama will drop to near or below 32 degrees once or twice this week.
The details behind this week’s cold blast
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB due to downed power lines in Auburn

Latest News

Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder
Happy Halloween!
Central Alabama trick-or-treat times
File image
Montgomery’s Halloween weather extremes
Morning Smile: NICU babies at UAB celebrate their first Halloween
Annual Halloween Spooktacular in Montgomery