UAB enhancing security on and around campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham is working to enhance security on campus. As part of their efforts, UAB is officially launching a new monitoring system which they say will help to better protect everyone on campus.

WBRC first reported a Flock camera system would be coming to UAB nearly two months ago, when the Birmingham City Council approved 12 license plate readers for the campus around downtown.

According to Chief Daryl Green, 70% of crimes involve a vehicle- those vehicles are often stolen or have stolen license plates.

The new system monitors all cars coming in and out of camera view which can help their investigative teams when searching for a specific car that might be involved in a crime.

Chief Green says UAB has over 6400 surveillance cameras across the campus and they recently launched a new Security Operations Center or SOC that will monitor the new these cameras in real time.

“It gives us real-time information,” said Chief Green. “We’re able to have our SOC controllers. We’re able to have them use that information and push that information out to our patrol officers rapidly so we address threats, wanted person quickly.”

In addition to the new monitoring system, UAB Police says they are also hiring more officers and upgrading their emergency notification system all to better serve and protect those on campus.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.