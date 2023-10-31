Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US Rep. Barry Moore running for reelection in different district

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has announced that he’s running for reelection in District 1.
U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has announced that he’s running for reelection in District 1.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore has announced that he’s running for reelection but in a different district.

Moore currently represents District 2, which includes Montgomery in the north and the Wiregrass in the south.

But due to the redistricting of Alabama’s new congressional map, Moore’s hometown of Enterprise will now be in District 1, which stretches across the southern portion of the state. That is why Moore said he will seek reelection in that District.

“I currently represent seven of those nine counties anyway, so we’re going to add Mobile and Baldwin,” Moore said in a video announcement.

Moore will face District 1 incumbent Rep. Jerry Carl in the primary election this spring. The winner will go on to the general election in November.

Moore’s announcement also means District 2 will have a new representative in Washington.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Lane closure generic
Lanes closed on I-85 SB due to downed power lines in Auburn

Latest News

A commission to address the labor shortage met at the state house Monday to figure out how to...
Alabama leaders crafting possible solutions to state labor shortage
Senator Clay Scofield
State Sen. Clay Scofield resigns to become Executive VP of Business Council of Alabama
FILE - Sen. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, speaks during a House session at the Alabama Statehouse...
Rep. John Rogers bond revoked in federal kickback scheme
Saturday was one of two days throughout the year when people are encouraged to rid their homes...
Alabama attorney general talks dangers of unneeded prescriptions left in home