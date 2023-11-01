Advertise
ALDOT to temporarily close I-65 off-ramp overnight for sign installation

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning to close the off ramp on Interstate 65 South at Exit 164 (Hope Hull) for sign bridge installation late Wednesday night.

The closure will happen at approximately midnight and ALDOT expects the process to take about three hours to be completed.

Those drivers who typically use the ramp will need to take exit 167 to U.S. Highway 31 as a detour.

Message boards have been installed prior to exit 167 along I-65 South to alert travelers during the closure.

Drivers are urged to plan accordingly and be mindful of equipment and people in the work zone.

