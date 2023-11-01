Crews working on phase 2 of Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic facility

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews are making progress on Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic complex, which is currently in phase two of construction.

“The vision is for this facility to be the hub of central Alabama sports facilities,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley.

The mayor sees a lot of potential at Seventeen Springs.

Phase one of construction is already complete. It includes a dozen tennis and pickleball courts plus four multipurpose fields.

During phase two, crews are working to build a 6,000-seat bowl-style stadium, baseball and softball fields, and an 86,000-square-foot field house.

#TONIGHT I’m getting a one-on-one tour of Millbrook’s Fields at 17 Springs, which is now in phase two of construction. That includes a fieldhouse for indoor events, a stadium and more. @wsfa12news / @wsfa12sports pic.twitter.com/OzZWQxixko — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) October 31, 2023

“It’s a multiplex type of facility where you can have numerous events going at one time,” Kelley said.

The mayor said it will house basketball and volleyball games, as well as tennis matches. There will also be room for concerts and car shows.

Kelley said when it’s complete, the athletic complex will cost around $90 million, rivaling facilities in larger cities and bringing in additional revenue.

The facility is not just for visitors. Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer said it is for the local community too.

“This is one of our quality-of-life projects. Our citizens will be able to enjoy these facilities,” Mercer said.

Seventeen Springs will be in walking distance of a marketplace with hotels.

“They’ll be able to have the services and the access to what they may need,” Mercer said.

Phase two should be complete by February 2025, but that is just an estimate. Meanwhile, phase one is fully open.

The athletics complex is a team effort with the city, the Grandview YMCA, the Elmore County school board, the county commission and economic development authority.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.