First Alert: Quiet and cold for the start of November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to November! We start the new month on a cold note... temperatures both during the mornings and afternoons will run several degrees below normal, but in true Alabama fashion we always seems to find a way to warm back up. It’s still breezy after yesterday’s cold front passed through the state, so that is limiting just how quickly the air can cool off; many will wake up and walk out the door to temperatures in the 30s with a few spots hanging tight in the lower 40s.

The 10-20 mph wind stays with us all day Wednesday with highs get stuck in the upper 50s. An entirely sunny sky won’t help it feel much warmer; everyone will drop into the low 30s Wednesday night as the wind calms.

The result will be widespread frost development. Many will see their first freeze of the season early Thursday morning as well with those lower 30s.

Given the very cold forecast over the next couple of nights it’s time to think about the pets, plants, vehicles, and your home’s heating system... thankfully it won’t be cold enough to cause pipe issues.

Cold start to the month, but we warm back up in time for the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

The breeze and very low humidity that we’ll have over the next couple of days will combine with the ongoing drought to create critical fire weather conditions. Please avoid outdoor burning and throwing anything that can ignite outside as fires will spread easily and quickly.

A warming trend ensues starting Thursday as highs reach the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. After a night in the middle to upper 30s Thursday night, temperatures really start to warm up across the state.

Highs are back around 70 degrees on Friday with mid-70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will warm up as well with lows in the mid 40s Friday night and lower 50s both Saturday night and Sunday night. Mostly sunny skies will continue with only a slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

