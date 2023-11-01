Frontier Days presents living history at Fort Toulouse in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s largest history-based educational event kicks off Wednesday. Frontier Days at Fort Toulouse takes visitors back to life in Alabama in the 1700s.

“Alabama Frontier Days is the keystone event for Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson Park and is the largest education-based living history program in the state,” said John Gurner, site director of Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson. “The wonderful thing about this event is that it takes what students have read about or studied in the classroom and brings it to life in a beautiful outdoor setting.”

Frontier Days include Creek Indians, French soldiers and their families, British traders, and American soldiers who fought in Andrew Jackson’s army during the Creek War. There will also be entertainment from that era, featuring an18th century magician, merchants, and musicians. All of this is to illustrate how people lived in and worked in that time period.

Alabama Historical Commission Executive Director Lisa D. Jones said, “Alabama Frontier Days is a signature event for AHC. Each year, we welcome thousands of school children who come away with an enhanced understanding of what life was like three hundred years ago. We’ve been proud to continue this educational outreach for more than two decades.”

Alabama Frontier Days admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children (ages 6-18 years). The Saturday ‘Family Day’ is a terrific opportunity for families to experience the forts together and learn more about the rich history on site.

To learn more about Fort Toulouse-Fort Jackson, or the Alabama Historical Commission, visit ahc.alabama.gov.

