Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

He rallied against violence. Now he’s charged with sexually assaulting child.

Dothan Police arrested Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45, on Tuesday, charging him with one count of First-Degree Rape and three counts of First-Degree Sodomy.
Derrick Wayne Oliver booking photo.
Derrick Wayne Oliver booking photo.(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who publicly fought against violence faces charges that he sexually assaulted a juvenile under the age of 12.

Dothan Police arrested Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45, on Tuesday, charging him with one count of First-Degree Rape and three counts of First-Degree Sodomy.

News4 archives from 2021 reveal that, as executive director of Equally Yoked Community Outreach, Oliver rallied with others against gun violence after a crime outbreak.

A police department statement alleged that the investigation into Oliver began after officers received reports of his misconduct in August.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released,” the statement said.

Authorities jailed Oliver on $240,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road on Oct....
Victim identified in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder
Cayson McClung, 10
Surgery ‘went well’ for boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend, police say

Latest News

Eastchase Texas Roadhouse hosts first responders-themes Trunk-or-Treat
Eastchase Texas Roadhouse hosts first responders-themed Trunk-or-Treat
Legal Services Alabama
Legal Services Alabama to host Heir’s Property clinic in Lowndes County
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
Two kiddos get ready to blast off on Halloween.
PHOTOS: Halloween costumes 2023
Here are some of the Halloween pics you sent in!
Morning Smile: 2023 Halloween costumes!