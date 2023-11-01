He rallied against violence. Now he’s charged with sexually assaulting child.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who publicly fought against violence faces charges that he sexually assaulted a juvenile under the age of 12.

Dothan Police arrested Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45, on Tuesday, charging him with one count of First-Degree Rape and three counts of First-Degree Sodomy.

News4 archives from 2021 reveal that, as executive director of Equally Yoked Community Outreach, Oliver rallied with others against gun violence after a crime outbreak.

A police department statement alleged that the investigation into Oliver began after officers received reports of his misconduct in August.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released,” the statement said.

Authorities jailed Oliver on $240,000 bond.

