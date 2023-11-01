Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Heart of Alabama Food Bank expecting high need during holiday season

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank is asking people to donate ahead of the holiday season.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people in Alabama are battling food insecurity as they head into the holiday season.

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank currently serves 217,000 people in 35 counties. Amy Dennis, community engagement coordinator for the food bank, said these individuals are constantly struggling to make ends meet.

“They’re having to choose between hard things like paying their rent, buying their groceries, paying for their medication,” Dennis said.

Dennis mentioned there are several ways people can help spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate through the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

Five meals can be provided with a donation of $1, and donations as high as $100 can feed two families of four for a month.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder

Latest News

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road on Oct....
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night
Crews are making progress on Millbrook’s Seventeen Springs athletic complex, which is currently...
Crews working on phase 2 of Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic facility
Man killed in Montgomery shooting
Man killed in Montgomery shooting
Halloween festivities held in Montgomery
Halloween festivities held in Montgomery