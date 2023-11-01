Heart of Alabama Food Bank expecting high need during holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people in Alabama are battling food insecurity as they head into the holiday season.

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank currently serves 217,000 people in 35 counties. Amy Dennis, community engagement coordinator for the food bank, said these individuals are constantly struggling to make ends meet.

“They’re having to choose between hard things like paying their rent, buying their groceries, paying for their medication,” Dennis said.

Dennis mentioned there are several ways people can help spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate through the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

Five meals can be provided with a donation of $1, and donations as high as $100 can feed two families of four for a month.

