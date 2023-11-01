Holiday spending in Alabama expected to increase this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Retail Association reports that holiday spending across the state should be near $18.75 billion this year. That is a 4% increase compared to last year.

Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association says this year’s holiday shopping will bring more deals, and not just on Black Friday.

In the past, shoppers have waited until Black Friday to get the best gifts for the best price. But now they don’t have to.

“A lot of shoppers start in August, but then they really in the last couple years ramped up in October,” said Dennis.

Dennis says many shoppers have already finished their holiday shopping.

“That started really during the pandemic when there was supply chain issues and things like that and people were warned if you want something get it now,” said Dennis.

Many are now sticking with the habit of shopping early. The retail association reports that families will spend $900 on average this holiday season, with a third of the spending going toward food.

While many have transitioned over to strictly shopping online, people still enjoy the in-person experience. The sidewalks are already busy at the Shoppes at EastChase.

“Everyone is still wanting to get out. Even though we have that online, option everyone wants to come out and shop locally,” said Sidney Barnhardt, marketing associate for the Shoppes at EastChase. “Our retailers and everyone here is just super-helpful when it comes to helping the customer find exactly that they need.”

