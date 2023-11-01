Legal Services Alabama to host Heir’s Property clinic in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legal Services Alabama (LSA) will host an Heirs Property Legal Clinic in Lowndes County Thursday.

Heir’s property is land that has been inherited, usually by decedents of a deceased person, with no clear title or deed to the land. Lots of Alabamians are unaware they have claim to an heir’s property. Unclaimed and unkempt heir’s property contributes to blight in communities as these plots of land are left to decay.

The Heirs Property Legal Clinic is a free service focused on property, inheritance and generational wealth building. By helping with proper estate planning, LSA aims to ease the burden on the people of Lowndes County and keep these family-owned plots of land from being abandoned.

LSA will be offering attendees free advice on wills, deeds, power of attorney, and more.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hayneville Church of Christ, 90 N Commerce St, Hayneville, AL 36040.

