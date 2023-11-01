Advertise
Long-standing golf course to reopen after new renovations in Auburn

By Justin Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every town has that one hidden gem or that special landmark they are proud of. For Auburn, there are several, but one of them is their legacy golf course, Pines Crossing.

This course is your traditional 18-hole golf course and has been in East Alabama since 1946 when it was called Sauahatchee County Club. In 1976, Auburn and Opelika bought the property and changed the name to Indian Pines. With the renovation, General Manager Fred Holton says the two cities wanted to preserve some of the history.

The new addition to Pines Crossing is visible from East University Drive in Auburn. The golf course lost nearly five holes due to Auburn Regional Airport needing to extend its safety runway.

The course’s soft opening was Nov. 1, with it being open to members only. Harold Watson is a member, and he says Pine Crossing is one of the best public courses around.

The official public grand opening is on Friday, Nov. 3, and they are ready to welcome the public to the new Pine Crossing.

