Man killed in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Tuesday night has turned deadly.

A Montgomery police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road at about 6:40 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released as the investigation continues.

