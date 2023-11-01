Advertise
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Tuesday night has turned deadly.

A Montgomery police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road at about 6:40 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released as the investigation continues.

