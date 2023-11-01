Advertise
Man sentenced to 24 years for 2019 Montgomery murder

Shariko Smith was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of Marcus “Dale” Martin.
Shariko Smith was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of Marcus “Dale” Martin.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man convicted in a 2019 murder is now heading to prison.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson has sentenced Shariko Smith to 24 years in prison for the murder of Marcus “Dale” Martin, who was fatally shot on April 30, 2019.

While Smith, 24, had been initially charged with capital murder, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder in August.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the evidence showed that Martin had invited Smith to his apartment, where he had previously been a guest. Bailey said the two got into an argument before Smith pulled a gun and shot Martin multiple times.

While my office pushed for this dangerous, habitual offender to receive a longer sentence, I hope it brings comfort to Mr. Martin’s loved ones that Shariko Smith is finally off our streets and behind bars where he belongs,” Bailey said in a statement.

