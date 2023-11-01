Advertise
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.(Mine Safety and Health Administration)
By Charlie Boothe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Officials say a man died in an accidental drowning while working in a McDowell County mine earlier this year.

The Mine Health and Safety Administration initially reported that 39-year-old Christopher R. Finley died of medical-related issues in August.

But it has since charged his death to the mining industry after receiving a death certificate stating that he died in a drowning.

Officials said Finley was working with Twin State Mining in an underground mine that day.

He was a section foreman installing a hose for a dewatering pump when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor, according to the MSHA.

Finley had been working in the mining industry for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

