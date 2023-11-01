Montgomery man pleads guilty to lesser charge in deadly 2017 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man previously indicted on a capital murder charge has agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, court records show.

John Grant was accused of shooting Earl Mock with a shotgun at close range on Sept. 24, 2017, while Mock was inside of a vehicle. Mock was on life support for almost fifteen months before being removed from life support and dying on Dec. 26, 2018, at the age of 45.

After Grant was indicted on a capital murder charge, his attorneys moved to dismiss the indictment citing the “year-and-a-day rule,” a centuries-old common-law rule which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within one year and a day of the criminal act. Grant’s motion was denied in 2022.

Grant plead guilty to manslaughter Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

