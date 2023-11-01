Montgomery Warming Center to open as cold weather moves in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Warming Center is opening to serve those in need of warm shelter during the sudden cold snap.

The center will open Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided. No ID is required. Pet’s are welcome as long as they are in a crate.

Montgomery EMA reminds anyone who will be staying at the center to bring any prescription medications needed.

The center is located at 3446 LeBron Road, in the rear of the Old Floyd School, the building to the right of the basketball courts.

