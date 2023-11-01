Advertise
School bus driver resigns after allegedly choking student during confrontation

A Louisiana school bus driver has resigned amid accusations that he choked a Marrero Middle School student earlier this week. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Welty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A school bus driver in Louisiana has resigned amid accusations that he struck and choked a middle school student in a confrontation on Monday.

The bus driver, who has not been identified, was employed by First Student, the school bus contractor hired by Jefferson Parish Schools.

A spokesperson for First Student told WVUE that they are aware of the incident and that the driver has since resigned.

Video taken by another student on the bus reportedly shows the driver shoving a student. The student tries to get out of his seat and the driver is seen pushing the student back.

The student shoves the bus driver, who then appears to push the student against the bus window.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

“At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously. The interaction the driver had with the student was unacceptable. He has resigned. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson said.

Jefferson Parish Schools added, “We are aware of an incident that occurred on the campus of Marrero Middle School between a First Student bus driver and a student. The bus driver is not a Jefferson Parish Schools employee. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and JP Schools will continue to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students and employees.”

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have currently been made, but the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

