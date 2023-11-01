Suspect arrested in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Terrance Moorer, 24, of Montgomery, was charged with capital murder Wednesday. He is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police identified the victim as Jeralyric Goldsmith, 25, of Montgomery. He was found shot in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road, located off Woodley Road, around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released a possible motive.

