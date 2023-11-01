Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Turkey prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.
FILE - The price of turkeys are down ahead of Thanksgiving.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a bit of good news for your skyrocketing grocery bill - the price of turkeys is way down.

According to Well Fargo’s Thanksgiving Food Report, 10 to 15-pound turkeys are down 29% from last year. Now, that is the wholesale price, but it has still resulted in a 13% drop at grocery stores.

You can thank good old supply and demand for the price break. Farmers raised more birds this year to meet Thanksgiving demand.

Also, the price of refrigerated trucking used to transport turkeys is down.

Even better yet, the price of turkeys tends to fall further in November when supply is flooded so you might end up paying even less for your holiday centerpiece this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road on Oct....
Victim identified in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder
Cayson McClung, 10
Surgery ‘went well’ for boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend, police say

Latest News

Federal Warranty Law
What to know about the federal warranty law
The economy is booming, but Americans are losing confidence, and recession fears are mounting....
Strong economy, high inflation: What will the Fed do?
What to know about the federal warranty law
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre