Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
1 in custody after Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee hit by vehicle
After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Two arrested after body found in freezer
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Because of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine its sex.
Decomposed body found in freezer
Much of Alabama will drop to near or below 32 degrees once or twice this week.
The details behind this week’s cold blast

Latest News

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road on Oct....
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night
Crews are making progress on Millbrook’s Seventeen Springs athletic complex, which is currently...
Crews working on phase 2 of Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic facility
Man killed in Montgomery shooting
Man killed in Montgomery shooting
Crews working on phase 2 of Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic facility
Crews working on phase 2 of Millbrook’s 17 Springs athletic facility
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames