Victim identified in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot to death Tuesday night, confirming the victim is 25-year-old Jeralyric Goldsmith, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road, located off Woodley Road, around 6:40 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found Goldsmith in life-threatening condition. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released a possible motive or any information on a possible suspect as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.