Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Victim identified in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide

A shooting in Montgomery has turned deadly.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of the man who was shot to death Tuesday night, confirming the victim is 25-year-old Jeralyric Goldsmith, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Knoll Gate Road, located off Woodley Road, around 6:40 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot. On scene, first responders found Goldsmith in life-threatening condition. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released a possible motive or any information on a possible suspect as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this homicide investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen
Cold mornings and chilly afternoons, but sunshine warms us back up to near normal temperatures...
First Alert: Chilly afternoons and very cold nights

Latest News

Alabama’s largest history-based educational event kicks off Wednesday. Frontier Days at Fort...
Frontier Days presents living history at Fort Toulouse in Wetumpka
Frontier Days at Fort Toulouse takes visitors back to life in Alabama in the 1700s.
Frontier Days kicks off at Fort Toulouse in Wetumpka
Clark, 48, of Dothan faces Rape and Sodomy charges
Dothan businessman charged with rape to be released from jail
In Alabama, 1 in 7 people is food insecure according to Feeding America. That means they lack...
Heart of Alabama Food Bank expecting high need during holiday season