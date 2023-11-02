Advertise
2nd teen arrested in capital murder case of Montgomery teen

Scene photo from the fatal shooting of a Montgomery teenager in the 3500 block of Carter Hill...
Scene photo from the fatal shooting of a Montgomery teenager in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested another suspect in the shooting death of a local teenager.

A police spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday. He was charged with capital murder and attempted murder before being booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

The case is that of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on Oct. 24. He died at the hospital two days later.

A 15-year-old girl is already charged in this case. She faces the same charges of capital murder and attempted murder. Police said the attempted murder charge refers to another victim who was not hurt.

No names have been released in this case due to the victim’s and suspects’ ages.

Police have not released a motive.

