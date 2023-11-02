Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Celine Dion makes rare public appearance, first in nearly 4 years

FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights...
FILE - Celine Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in nearly four years, according to People magazine.

The legendary singer was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, preventing her from performing.

Earlier this year she canceled the remaining dates for her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour.

She had been working hard on her recovery but was unable to prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, a press release stated.

People reported Dion was seen at an NHL hockey game Monday night between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.

The singer posed in the locker room and posted photos on social media, thanking the team for meeting her family after the game.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” Dion said in the post. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!”

The Canadiens vice president of communications also posted photos alongside Dion on Instagram thanking the singer for her generosity.

“The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family,” the post read in French.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord), according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation.

The foundation explains that symptoms include muscle rigidity, stiffness and painful spasms in the muscles of the trunk, including the back and limbs.

Only about one of every 1 million people get this condition. It’s not known what causes it, and there’s no known cure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Moorer is charged with capital murder.
Suspect arrested in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
An old prescription bottle found in a Montgomery bottle dump is connected to a historic...
Montgomery area father, son make incredible discovery while searching for old bottles
Cold start Thursday, but a big warm-up arrives this weekend!
First Alert: Coldest morning since Spring
John Grant Mug Shot
Montgomery man pleads guilty to lesser charge in deadly 2017 shooting

Latest News

Under the proposed method, the inmate would be forced to breathe only nitrogen, depriving them...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course