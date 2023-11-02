First Alert: Below freezing temperatures warm up big time by the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November’s chill will be felt everywhere in Alabama this morning... from Lookout Mountain to Gulf Shores and all towns in between, there is no hiding from temperatures near or below freezing. For us here in the southern half of the state lows drop down into the 28-34° range, making it the coldest temperature we have seen since March! With no wind and a clear sky, frost will develop in most places.

Make sure to build in a few minutes to your morning commute so you can defrost your car and melt the any potential ice off your windshield before you head to work or school.

The good news? It won’t be cold enough to burst pipes in your homes. Pets and movable plants should be indoors through early Thursday morning, though.

The breeze and very low humidity that we will have over the next couple of days will combine with the ongoing drought to create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning and throwing anything that can ignite outside as fires will spread easily and quickly.

It's a cold start to our Thursday morning, but we will be warming up as we head into the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

A warming trend ensues starting Thursday as highs reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. After a night in the mid to upper 30s Thursday night, temperatures really start to warm up across the state; highs are back around 70° tomorrow with mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

Overnight lows will warm up as well with lows in the mid 40s Friday night and lower 50s both Saturday night and Sunday night. A mostly sunny sky will continue with only a slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.