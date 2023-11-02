Advertise
Foster child advocacy group expanding, taking on more cases

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region, also known as CASA, represents children in the judicial system.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region, also known as CASA, represents children in the judicial system.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group that advocates for neglected foster children in the Montgomery area is expanding and taking on more cases.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region, also known as CASA, represents children in the judicial system.

“Children come into the court system due to abuse or neglect. Ninety percent of our cases have to do with substance abuse,” said Charity Alpert, the executive director of CASA.

Volunteers with the group build a professional relationship with foster children so they can properly represent them in the courtroom.

“That way they can bring in information to the judge to help the judges make the best decision for the child,” Alpert said.

CASA has been doing this since 2021. Around two years ago, they represented 30 kids in Montgomery County. Today, they represent 110 children.

They have also expanded their advocacy into Elmore County, but they need funding to keep this up.

“It helps us to be able to recruit and train and manage more volunteers so that we can continue to grow our mission,” Alpert said.

One of CASA’s largest fundraising events of the year is happening this weekend. The third-annual CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run is on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. It starts outside the Alley in downtown Montgomery and finishes at Riverwalk Stadium.

The event concludes with a festival. CASA will also be raffling off prizes.

Community members interested in participating can click here to register for the fundraiser.

