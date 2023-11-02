Advertise
Groom-to-be spooks girlfriend with haunted house proposal

It took guts for him to enter a haunted house and even more courage for him to propose to his girlfriend once inside. (WEWS via CNN)
By WEWS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) - Screams of delight from trick-or-treaters filled the air on Halloween, but for one Ohio couple, love was in the air, too.

It took guts for Logan Schildhouse to enter a haunted house – he’s a self-professed “scaredy cat” – and even more courage for him to propose to his girlfriend, Kait Barge, once inside.

Weeks before Halloween, groom-to-be Schildhouse called Bloodview Haunted House in Broadview Heights with a request that Steve Gwiazda, who runs the attraction, had never heard before.

“Who reaches out to a haunted house to have an engagement? But who is crazy enough to call them back and go, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Gwiazda said.

Schildhouse worked with the staff at Bloodview to position himself inside the attraction, wearing a custom hoodie and some fake blood, ready to ask the most important question of his life.

When Barge approached, Schildhouse stumbled out from a corner.

“Oh my god, what is happening?” Barge said.

Then, her boyfriend got down on one knee.

“Will you marry me? Will you make me the happiest man in the world?” Schildhouse asked.

Barge enthusiastically accepted his proposal to cheers from the haunted house actors.

“Haunted houses are absolutely her thing,” Schildhouse said. “I’m a scaredy cat, and I would never, ever think of doing something like this.”

Barge said she had no idea the proposal was coming but was a bit surprised that her now-fiancé wanted to go to the attraction in the first place.

“I was like, ‘Why do you want to go so bad? That’s so weird.’ He won’t even watch scary movies with me,” she said.

The couple now has a scary good story, with one of the sweetest moments in their love story taking place at such a hair-raising haunt.

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

