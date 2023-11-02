Judge: Rep. John Rogers intentionally violated bond conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Representative John Rogers will remain in federal custody through the end of the week, following a second bond revocation hearing on Thursday. Rogers is charged with obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice bribery in a kickback scheme that involves Jefferson County tax dollars, according to court records.

The government alleges Rogers violated his bond conditions by contacting a witness in the case; specifically, the person he’s charged with reportedly bribing. Monday, Rogers appeared in court for a bond hearing. While the hearing was continued, the judge revoked Rogers’ bond until the next hearing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Rogers took the stand and said he had no intention of contacting the witness, calling it a mistake.

The judge found it implausible that Rogers has not discussed the case with his codefendant, Varrie Johnson Kindall, who’s been serving as his caregiver. She prohibited them from discussing the case at their arraignment on Oct. 12. The judge said this is no longer a suitable living arrangement and will consider Rogers’ release at another hearing on Monday. Rogers’ daughter is expected to testify to Monday for the judge to determine if she will be a suitable caregiver during the time leading up to his trial.

Rogers’ attorney argued the defendant is in bad health and requires significant care, which he would not receive at a county jail. He also explained he needs Rogers out on bond to prepare for trial, stating the government turned over 34,000 documents with discovery.

Background on this case:

Rogers is charged with government obstruction alongside co-defendant Varrie Johnson Kindall in a superseding indictment. Kindall faces 25 counts ranging from mail and wire fraud to obstruction of justice and money laundering.

This indictment stems from the same investigation that led former Representative Fred Plump Jr. to resign from the Alabama House of Representatives earlier this year. In June 2023, Plump pleaded guilty to an information charge of conspiracy.

Court records allege the three defendants were involved in a kickback scheme using tax dollars from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund, created to support local organizations.

As a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Rogers could direct those funds to organizations of his choice. Court records show Rogers was allocated $500,000 from 2018 through 2022. The indictment cites Rogers directed nearly $400,000 of those funds to Piper Davis, Plump’s youth baseball organization. In turn, Plump gave almost $200,000 to Kindall, which she deposited in personal accounts.

“It was part of the conspiracy that John Rogers, with defendant Varrie Johnson Kindall’s assistance, would and did recommend that most of defendant John Rogers’ allotment of Fund money be paid to Piper Davis each fiscal year. Further, defendant Varrie Johson Kindall would and did require that Fred Lee Plump, Jr. pay kickbacks to her from Fund money directed to Piper Davis by defendant John Rogers,” the superseding indictment states.

According to court records, when Rogers and Kindall learned about the federal investigation into the fraud scheme, they attempted to obstruct justice by offering an unnamed person grant money for their organization in exchange for giving false information to federal agents.

