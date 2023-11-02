Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say

FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking a bullet.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man was saved from injury or worse after his wallet helped block a bullet.

Police in Colorado Springs said they were called regarding an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday morning near the airport.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot at while driving.

Officers discovered that a bullet had gone through his car and hit him, but it was stopped by his wallet.

Colorado Springs police said the bullet went through the front passenger side of the man’s vehicle and hit him in the right thigh, but “the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s skin and being stopped by his wallet.”

Officers said the man had his wallet in the side cargo pocket of his pants at the time of the shooting.

The man was unharmed and was able to give police a description of the shooter’s vehicle in question.

Police said the situation remains under investigation. They did not release the suspected shooter’s vehicle description or identify the man shot.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrance Moorer is charged with capital murder.
Suspect arrested in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
Mr. Gus’ Ristorante in Montgomery is closing its doors, the restaurant announced Monday.
Montgomery’s Mr. Gus’ Ristorante closes its doors
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, Highway 231 SB lanes reopen
Jury heading into third day of deliberations in LaJeromeny Brown Capital Murder trial
Guilty: LaJeromeny Brown convicted of Capital Murder
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
Terrance Moorer is charged with capital murder.
Suspect arrested in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the River Region, also known as CASA, represents...
Foster child advocacy group expanding, taking on more cases
An old prescription bottle found in a Montgomery bottle dump is connected to a historic...
Montgomery area father, son make incredible discovery while searching for old bottles
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in...
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war