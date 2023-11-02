Advertise
Medicare open enrollment period available until December

Open enrollment is in full swing and it is an important time for you to pick your coverage for the upcoming year.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are more than one million Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama. Open enrollment is underway. It can be a confusing process for many. The Alabama Department of Senior Services says there are resources available to help navigate the process.

“The counselors have already seen a tremendous increase in the amount of calls,” said Nick Nyberg with the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselors are ready to help participants make informed choices regarding benefits. This is time of year more than one million people enrolled in Medicare in our state can change their coverage to better meet their needs. Even if you are happy with your plan, Nyberg says you should still consider all of the options.

“People need to understand plans change, drug formulas change, prices increase. Have a plan comparison run to see if what they’re currently enrolled in is right for them. And if not, what’s the best, what’s the most affordable plan,” said Nyberg.

But combing through all those plans can get overwhelming. If you have questions, the SHIP program offers Medicare beneficiaries free education, counseling, and information about Medicare including savings.

“These benefits help lower or completely diminish premiums, deductibles and co-pays. So in turn, people will then have funds to pay for their other bills like utilities and groceries and we all know how expensive those are these days,” said Nyberg.

Not only can those counselors go over the options with you, they can help complete the application. For help and services, you can call 1-800-AGELINE (1-800-243-5463).

The open enrollment period ends Dec. 7.

