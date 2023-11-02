Advertise
Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee ‘improving significantly’ after being struck by vehicle

MFR officials have identified the victim as Lt. J.W. McMicken, who suffered life-threatening...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire/Rescue employee who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday is making progress in his recovery, the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department shared Thursday.

Police and fire medics responded on Oct. 29 to the area of East Edgemont Avenue and Wilmington Road on reports of a pedestrian, identified as Lieutenant James W. McMicken, having been struck by a vehicle and suffering life-threatening injuries. Lt. McMicken was struck while helping the victim of a separate wreck. He and the other victim were taken to Baptist South hospital.

McMicken is still hospitalized, but MF/R reports his condition has “improved significantly.” He is able to sit up and speak with his visitors and has a good appetite.

McMicken is awaiting transfer out of his current room to a regular hospital room in the next few days.

