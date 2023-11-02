Advertise
Parties emphasize voter turnout in Ala. Congressional District 2

Due to redistricting, Barry Moore, who currently represents District 2 will run for re-election in District 1. That leaves District 2 without an incumbent.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new member of Congress next year. Due to redistricting, Barry Moore, who currently represents District 2 will run for re-election in District 1. That leaves District 2 without an incumbent.

Black Voters Matter activist Travis Jackson says your vote counts possibly more than ever.

“It’s just so powerful to be an African American voter in the state of Alabama,” said Jackson.

Alabama’s Democratic party is planning to use that power to get their candidate to Congress.

“The party will have a bunch of tools to be able to levy to help make sure that that candidate is successful, a lot of that could be field staff,” said Tom Miro, executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party.

“I feel like the lower court created a district that was designed to be a Democrat district,” said ALGOP Chair John Wahl.

The Black voting age population in District 2 is 49%, and the Alabama Republican Party plans to appeal to voters based on the issues.

“Issues like the economy, putting children first, parental rights, school choice, making sure that our children have equal access,” said Wahl.

Wahl says Republicans still hope to win all seven of Alabama’s congressional seats, but District 2 will be a challenge.

“This is gonna be a hard district for Republicans to win,” said Wahl. “We do feel like we have the values that represent the people of Alabama best.”

“We’re confident that the things that the Democratic Party stands for, are the things that voters in this new district are really excited about,” said Miro.

Jackson is excited to witness the history.

“Up close and personal,” he said. “It’s near and dear to me to be a citizen in a district area now, that is considered as a second Black-majority district.”

The deadline for candidates to qualify is next Friday, 116 days before the primary election when voters can choose who they want to represent their party in the general election.

So far, at least two people have said they plan to run for the seat; one Republican and one Democrat.

