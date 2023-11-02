Small-town legal battle between Escambia County DA, newspaper, draws national attention

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a small-town legal fight brewing in Escambia County, Alabama, pitting the district attorney against a local newspaper publisher who is also a school board member.

And it’s drawing national attention.

The latest development, coming Thursday, is an order by Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker appointing a retired Autauga County judge to handle this case. That’s because all three Escambia County judges recused themselves, citing their professional relationship with the defendant.

The case centers on a newspaper article published last week by the Atmore News concerning a criminal investigation into allegations that the Escambia County Board of Education misspent federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Escambia County District Attorney Stephen Billy charged the reporter, Don Fletcher, and the publisher, Sherry Ann Digmon, with publishing privileged information from a grand jury investigation. In addition to being publisher, Digmon also is on the school board.

A bookkeeper at the school system, Veronica “Ashley” Fore, has been charged with giving grand jury secrets to the journalists.

This week, a grand jury issued two separate actions against Digmon – an impeachment case and an indictment alleging that she illegally used her position on the school board to gain advertising for a magazine that she has a financial interest in.

The grand jury secrecy prosecution has drawn concern from First Amendment advocates, who see it as a violation of freedom of the press. The Washington Post published a story on Wednesday.

Dennis Bailey, general counsel of the Alabama Press Association, points to a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court case, Bartnicki v. Vopper. He said that established the right of a news organization to report on information that someone else illegally obtained – as long as the journalists didn’t coerce someone into breaking the law and the information was an accurate account of a matter of public interest.

“If taking information that you get from a third party and publishing it becomes something you can be prosecuted for, it would greatly chill any efforts to let the public know important information,” he told FOX10 News. “So it’d be a blow to transparency and the right of free speech.”

Billy did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment, but previously has said that protecting the integrity of the grand jury is essential to justice. Digmon is scheduled to be arraigned on the ethics charge on Nov. 16.

Bailey said he does not know all of the facts in the case. And he said journalists’ rights are no unlimited. For instance, he said, a journalist cannot put someone up to stealing privileged documents on their behalf. But he said journalists have been protected, otherwise.

“That Bartnicki case, I would argue, applies to this situation based on what I’ve heard,” he said.

