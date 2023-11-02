Trojans band together in support of Troy Messenger sports writer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Josh Boutwell started his journalism career while serving in school suspension. Since then, he has become one of the most well-known beat writers covering the Troy Trojans, along with holding the title of Sports Editor at the Troy Messenger.

“They made us do reports or essays on whatever we wanted to. The first one I did was on the Alabama versus Florida game from 1999, and just did like a two-page essay on it,” said Boutwell.

Early in his career, you could find Boutwell’s byline on many different stories about high school football. In 2016, he started covering the Troy Trojans.

“That was fun. That was my first time being in a press box in a major college game, it was hectic. Just what I always wanted to do was cover college football,” Boutwell said about his first year covering the Trojans.

Since then, Boutwell has made a name for himself covering Troy athletics. You can find him in the press box, sometimes on the sidelines, and interviewing players for his next big feature story. However, on the way to an interview in July, Josh received a call from his doctor, a call that turned his world upside down.

“He called me, and I was like, oh, gosh, so I pulled over when I saw it was him. He was like, so, do you want to come in and talk to me, or do you want me just to talk to you right here? I was just like, okay, just say it here, and it just kind of hit you upside the head like a sack of bricks,” Boutwell said.

When asked what the doctor told him, he said, “He was pretty straightforward. It’s cancer. It’s colorectal cancer, it came back positive. And he said that you know, this isn’t a death sentence. He was trying to be positive, but he was straightforward with it. You know, this is obviously very serious. And we’re going to get you in with someone that can help.”

Having recently lost his mother in 2021, Josh knew that breaking this news to his father was going to be a difficult task.

“It was just kind of like just rip the band-aid off and tell him, and he had the kind of reaction I kind of figured he would,” stated Josh.

With stage three cancer, Josh’s routine is different now. But what hasn’t changed is his constant smile and the respect the Troy athletics program has for him.

“Our core values for our program are attitude, toughness, discipline, love. He’s got the toughest part down,” stated Trojans head football coach Jon Sumrall.

The school’s NIL collective launched a crowdfunding campaign for Josh, and senior safety Del Pettis broke the news to him on a surprise Zoom call.

“No one owes me anything. So when all these guys are telling me they want to help me, that definitely means a lot,” said Josh.

Despite everything going on in Josh’s life right now, it doesn’t seem to be hindering his spirit one bit.

“I’m trying. My wife is constantly trying to pump positivity into me. There’s been several days where I said, I just can’t do this anymore. I don’t want to do this, and you’re sleeping in the bathroom, sick. A lot of other complications, and she’s been constantly saying yeah, you’re going to do it,” said Boutwell.

As a constant reminder to keep going, Josh wears a picture of his mother around his neck every day. When asked if it helps him every day, without hesitation, he said yes.

“Just looking at her and thinking of her. She is kind of like my wife. She would kick me in the butt and say, no, you can do it,” explained Boutwell.

If you want to help Josh during his battle with cancer, click here to learn more.

