Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a history-making day in Mobile.

For the first time since the discovery of the Clotilda four years ago, nature brought part of the wreckage back to the surface for a “goose bump” experience for visitors.

The Clotilda was the last slave ship brought to the US. A group of journalism students and descendants were among the first to put their eyes on it.

“The captain said, wait a minute, I’ve never seen this before, look!” said Joan Harrell, journalism professor at Auburn University.

Derron Patterson’s great, great grandfather was one of the 110 Africans on the ship, and this was his first time seeing the wreckage.

“The interesting part is I’ve been up to the site 10,15 times, and it’s the first time because of low tide that I was able to see Clotilda, and it was just a remarkable experience,” said Patterson.

On the boat ride, passengers took pictures, and there was a moment of prayer.

A group of journalism students from Auburn University spent all semester studying the Clotilda and writing reports on their findings. This was an eye-opening experience for them as well.

“Coming to Africatown and coming to the wreckage of the Clotilda and being able to see the actual ship versus seeing the spot where it’s supposedly resting is really incredible and interesting,” said Emma Kirk, a journalism student.

This is something they will not forget anytime soon.

“This is the greatest archaeological find in the United States in the last 100 years,” said Patterson. “This is a big deal.”

Tide was about three feet below average, which was just enough to see the top of the Clotilda.

