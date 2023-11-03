2 women killed, 5-year-old injured in Sylacauga crash

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two women early Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Raven Cara Simone Stone, 26, and Zarria Renee Morris, 19. Both women were from Sylacauga.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 21 near the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road. Stone and Morris were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Stone’s 5-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle. She was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

