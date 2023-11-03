Advertise
Auburn University now selling alcohol at basketball games

Auburn will offer domestic and import beers, craft beer, seltzer and wine.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn fans were happy to see their Tigers back in action at Neville Arena. The Tigers hosted Auburn University at Montgomery in an exhibition game Wednesday. The home team got a big win over AUM 102-66.

Many fans were also excited to see some new features at Neville Arena, including alcohol sales. Auburn will offer domestic and import beers, craft beer, seltzer and wine.

Auburn also rolled out grab-and go-stations where fans can pay through self-check out.

It’s the first time Auburn has offered public alcohol sales at sporting events.

In a statement, the university said, “Multiple studies show selling alcohol in athletic venues decreases binge drinking and creates a culture with fewer alcohol-related offenses on game day.”

Auburn is the last SEC school to implement public alcohol sales. Alcohol sales were already allowed in certain sections of Auburn’s sporting venues.

Auburn says it will gradually roll out public alcohol sales at other athletic venues throughout the upcoming year.

