Birmingham-Southern College students rally in Montgomery for their school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A college that young men and women attended for more than a century is at risk of closing but not without a fight from its students.

A group from Birmingham-Southern College came to the state Capitol Friday to ask Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to reconsider his decision to deny the college a $30 million loan.

In the last legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill to allow colleges in financial trouble to take loans out with the state. It was in direct response to Birmingham-Southern College’s current situation.

Without necessary funding their school faces closure.

“I’m in a very bad spot for my future,” said Pyunn Ntwari, one of the many students at Birmingham-Southern College who are unsure about what’s ahead.

“I may not receive my degree from Birmingham-Southern College. This puts me, quite literally, instead of one step forward, two steps back,” said BSC senior Daniel Johnson.

Students wrote letters describing what would happen if Birmingham-Southern College closed.

“If you take away BSC, you will be not only taking away the family on campus, but also the family that lives outside of its gates,” said BSC junior Sophie Smith.

They intended to hand the letters to Boozer. The students were told they couldn’t see the treasurer without an appointment.

No one came down for the letters, so the students took a tour and used the chance to knock on the treasurer’s office door, where they said they were told no one was at work.

Ultimately, students gave their letter to state troopers but left frustrated, disappointed and upset.

“I’m going to have to go back home without a degree when I’ve already paid so much money to go to college. The U.S. is a very good place to study and get ready for a future, and I’m not going to be able to get that,” said Ntwari.

Students and their families say the fight isn’t over.

“Now we got to start over all over again and encourage our Legislature to pass yet another bill removing any discretion that Young Boozer might have to issue this loan to the Birmingham-Southern College,” said BSC parent Kerri Johnson-Riley.

The school took this case to court, where the judge sided with Boozer. In a previous statement, Boozer said he acted in accordance with the law. His office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The financial challenges for the school date back to the early 2000s.

Birmingham-Southern told students Friday to continue to prepare for spring 2024.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.