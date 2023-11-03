City of Andalusia celebrates veterans in many ways

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you pass Andalusia’s city hall, you will see hundreds of American flags on the front lawn.

“We’re particularly celebrating those who lost their lives in the Korean war,” said Mayor Earl Johnson.

Each of the 587 flags represent one Alabamians who fought.

On each street light, hangs a banner with a face of a veteran who fought in the military. The city has been hanging these banners for 4 years, they now have almost 600.

Veteran Brian Foshee served as a Marine from 1985 to 2015, he never knew so many veterans resided in Andalusia. He is proud his city shows their support to their veterans and hopes the support is shown everyday.

“Thank a veteran for their service because when you take the oath to support and defend the constitution of the united states against all enemies foreign and domestic you are prepared to give your life in defense of the country. Not everyone can do that,” said Foshee.

Veterans day isn’t just a day to honor those who fought, but also the families who lost.

Andalusia resident Mattie Freeney’s brothers were drafted into the Vietnam war. Her brother George lost his life in the line of duty.

“When George died it was December 22nd and we were all preparing for Christmas. I remember what my mom went through. I remember the day they shipped his clothes home and watching my mom go through that,” said Freeney. “I think people forget that sometimes war is costly and that nothing is free and that people have actually died for these rights their claiming.”

Both Freeney and Foshee are proud their town recognizes those who have served.

The City also has a war monument behind city hall.

They will continue to celebrate veterans with a veterans day parade on the 11th.

