Commercial vehicle, train collide near Selma

First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a train and a commercial vehicle...
First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a train and a commercial vehicle near Selma.(stephswift / Pixabay | stephswift / Pixabay)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a train and a commercial vehicle near Selma.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened around noon at the intersection of Alabama 219 and Alabama 22 in Dallas County. The roadway will remain blocked for an unknown amount of time, ALEA said.

No details were available on injuries.

An investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is underway.

