Former Elmore County deputy faces federal indictment on civil rights violation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a federal indictment in which the U.S. Department of Justice alleges he deprived the civil rights of a person he was arresting of under color of law.

A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake Hicks, 33. He’s facing one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for willfully using unreasonable force against an arrestee.

The arrestee, identified in the indictment only as 26-year-old “T.Q.”, was punched and kicked by Hicks in and around the head, without legal justification, while handcuffed and laying on the ground during the March 5, 2022, arrest, the indictment alleges.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirmed he placed Hicks on administrative leave without pay shortly after the alleged incident and requested an independent investigation from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Franklin said Hicks, who had been with the sheriff’s office for approximately five years, later submitted his resignation.

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated this case. Hicks will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama and Trial Attorney Laura-Kate Bernstein and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

A federal judge could send Hicks to prison for up to 10 years if he’s convicted, the DOJ said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.