Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Elmore County deputy faces federal indictment on civil rights violation

A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake...
A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake Hicks, 33.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy is facing a federal indictment in which the U.S. Department of Justice alleges he deprived the civil rights of a person he was arresting of under color of law.

A federal grand jury in Montgomery unsealed the indictment Friday against former deputy Blake Hicks, 33. He’s facing one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for willfully using unreasonable force against an arrestee.

The arrestee, identified in the indictment only as 26-year-old “T.Q.”, was punched and kicked by Hicks in and around the head, without legal justification, while handcuffed and laying on the ground during the March 5, 2022, arrest, the indictment alleges.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin confirmed he placed Hicks on administrative leave without pay shortly after the alleged incident and requested an independent investigation from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Franklin said Hicks, who had been with the sheriff’s office for approximately five years, later submitted his resignation.

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated this case. Hicks will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts for the Middle District of Alabama and Trial Attorney Laura-Kate Bernstein and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

A federal judge could send Hicks to prison for up to 10 years if he’s convicted, the DOJ said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Alabama taxpayers set to get one-time tax rebates ahead of holidays
Terrance Moorer is charged with capital murder.
Suspect arrested in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide
An old prescription bottle found in a Montgomery bottle dump is connected to a historic...
Montgomery area father, son make incredible discovery while searching for old bottles
Scene photo from the fatal shooting of a Montgomery teenager in the 3500 block of Carter Hill...
2nd teen arrested in capital murder case of Montgomery teen
Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time
Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time

Latest News

Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend continues to recover, family says
First responders are on the scene of a collision involving a train and a commercial vehicle...
Commercial vehicle, train collide near Selma
Governor Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations *NOTE: This is a...
Gov. Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations in East Alabama
Bird flu generic
Nearly 48K birds affected with highly pathogenic avian flu on Marshall County farm