Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Sparta vs. Lowndes Academy
  • BTW vs. Pike Road
  • Carroll vs. Saint James
  • Bayside vs. ACA
  • CPC vs. Prattville
  • Central-Clay vs. Wetumpka
  • Pike County vs. Houston Academy
  • Benjamin Russell vs. Valley
  • McKenzie vs. Elba
  • Chilton County vs. Marbury
  • Ashford vs. Opp
  • Florala vs. Brantley
  • Lincoln vs. Beauregard
  • Clarke Prep vs. Edgewood
  • Macon East vs. Banks

Latest News

Kickin' it with the Coaches: Sidney Lanier High School
Thursday highlights from Friday Night Football Fever week 11
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11 - Bessemer Academy vs. Autauga Academy
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 11 - Minor vs. Stanhope Elmore
