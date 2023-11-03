Intersection reopens hours after commercial vehicle, train collide near Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The intersection where a train and a commercial vehicle collided Friday afternoon near Selma has reopened.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened around noon at the intersection of Alabama 219 and Alabama 22 in Dallas County. The roadway remained blocked for more than five hours.

No details were available on injuries. An investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is underway.

