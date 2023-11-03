Like father like son, TJ Jackson’s dad must be proud

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - With baseball season closing in, Prattville’s Tarvaris “TJ” Jackson doesn’t miss a day getting ready. One day, he wants to pitch in the big leagues.

“It’s just really fun being on the mound,” said TJ. “I like being in control of the game.”

Standing out in sports runs in the family. The name Tarvaris may ring a bell. While TJ loves throwing the hardball. His father, Tarvaris Jackson, had a passion for the pigskin. He starred as a quarterback at Sidney Lanier High School, then to Alabama State, and then a 10-year career in the NFL, including a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks. However, TJ would never get a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps on the football field.

After waiting for six years Tarvaris TJ Jackson is getting a wish come true. He and his mom will travel to Seattle to see where his late father played in the NFL. (WSFA)

“He had his first pacemaker at eight months,” said TJ’s mom, Ebone McGilvery. “He just can’t play contact sports.”

“It just sucks,” said TJ. “But there’s nothing I can do about it. Just work through it and get better.”

He’s had four pacemakers so far and will likely need a new one when he turns 20. You’d never know from watching him.

“No matter what his heart condition, it doesn’t stop him,” said McGilvery. “I really think he forgets he has a pacemaker just like I do.”

So, as a little boy, he put everything he had into baseball. Then, at the age of 12, the boy with an injured heart suffered a heartbreak of a different kind. His father was killed in 2020 in a single-car accident in Pike Road.

“I think it would be a big impact on anyone who lost their father. I guess it just drives me to be better than everyone else and live out his legend.”

Even though it’s a different sport, TJ wants to rock the number 7, just like Dad.

“It would mean a lot to rep my dad,” said TJ.

Earlier this year, a special treat. The Make-a-Wish Foundation is sending TJ and his mom back to Seattle to see a Seahawks game in the stadium where his dad made so many memories.

“It’ll be really emotional,” said TJ. “I hope I don’t cry, but if I do, I guess I will. But it will be fun to be on the same field with guys my dad played with.”

When he gets back home, it’s back to baseball. Mom says it’s easy to see TJ is a lot like his dad.

“They both had that, anyway I need to get there. I’m going to get there and put my all into it,” said McGilvery. “And he’s just like his dad, oh my goodness, they hate to lose. I think he would be very proud. TJ was his world. He saw himself in him, and how one day he was going to make something out of himself.”

When TJ takes the mound this spring, Mom will be in the stands, and he knows #7 will be watching from above.

