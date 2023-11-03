Nearly 48K birds affected with highly pathogenic avian flu on Marshall County farm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 48,000 birds on a Marshall County farm were affected by a highly pathogenic avian flu, according to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

The flock was tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed positive and confirmed positive at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

State officials said the farm was quarantined and all the birds on the property, totaling approximately 47,900 were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

All of the poultry within a six-mile radius of the site are being tested and monitored.

ADAI says no other flocks have experienced an increase in mortality.

Last week, there was a confirmed case at a commercial upland gamebird farm in Chilton County, ADAI said. A total of nearly 297,000 poultry (pheasants, quail, ducks and chukars) on this premise will be depopulated.

ADAI and USDA are actively monitoring the disease in commercial poultry operations, backyard flocks, live bird markets, and migratory wild bird populations.

HPAI is considered low risk to human health according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control but it is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry. While the virus is also not considered a food safety threat, infected birds do not enter the food supply.

HPAI symptoms include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths in the flock

Sneezing, gasping for air, coughing and nasal discharge

Watery and green diarrhea

Lack of energy and poor appetite

Drop in egg production or soft or thin-shelled, misshaped eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Ruffled feathers, listlessness and lethargy

ADAI urges the commercial poultry industry and backyard flock owners to increase biosecurity measures to protect their operations from HPAI.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Cleaning vehicles and equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds and more.

ADAI said people should avoid contact with sick/dead poultry or wildlife.

If contact does occur, wash your hands and change clothing before having any contact with poultry and wild birds. For information on biosecurity measures, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.