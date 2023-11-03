Advertise
Officers lift car off man who was pinned underneath: ‘Like the Hulk’

A dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera in Florida recently.
By WBBH via CNN Newsource

Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
By WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera video in Florida.

Officers in Cape Coral lifted a car up to save a man who was trapped underneath it.

Carlos Romero said he was helping his father-in-law replace the transmission cable on his prized vehicle on Monday night.

“He loves the car,” Romero said.

The only thing holding the car up in their Cape Coral driveway were ramps, which somehow failed, causing the car to collapse on Romero’s father-in-law.

While dialing 911, Romero tried everything he could.

“Then I grabbed another jack from that car and that one was better. At least I had the car a little separate from the body,” Romero remembered.

Cape Coral police arrived in the nick of time. Two officers helped with picking the car up, allowing Romero to pull his father-in-law from underneath.

“It’s like the Hulk lifting the car off of somebody. It’s pretty cool and we’re really proud of them,” Mercedes Phillips, public information officer with the Cape Coral Police Department, said.

He was unconscious and barely breathing at the time.

“He’s got a pulse,” Romero can be heard saying on the police video.

Romero’s father-in-law was taken to the hospital.

“If that had continued to weigh on him like that, he probably would’ve lost his life,” Phillips added.

Doctors said the man suffered seven cracked ribs and some other broken bones, but the most important thing he has still is his life thanks to the two officers.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle he’s alive,” Romero said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

