Police department hosts One Prattville Community Night

People from the community socialized with the Prattville police and fire departments, as well as local organizations and churches.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department hosted its second One Prattville Community Night event Thursday to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

People from the community socialized with Prattville police and fire departments, as well as local organizations and churches. People of all ages enjoyed food, games and demonstrations from law enforcement, agencies and businesses.

“We want to make Prattville as inviting as we can,” said Prattville Police Assistant Chief Jeff Hassell.

Prattville police believe keeping a relationship with the community is important to maintain a good quality of life.

Hassell and Maj. James Harry said it takes the community to help them out with input on engagement and information on a crime, saying without it they cannot “be successful.”

“If you can do that and establish those relationships where people see behind the badge and see there is a person that’s just like them that has a lot of the same cares, concerns and everything they do, it’s huge,” Harry said.

