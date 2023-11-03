River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds, awareness for care, support, research

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for Saturday, November 4th, in downtown Montgomery. Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It’s a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, someone with Alzheimer’s will lose the ability to carry out simple tasks. Right now, there’s no cure and no way to prevent it.

And it’s not just the person with Alzheimer’s who suffers. The disease also significantly affects family members and caregivers emotionally and financially.

It’s estimated Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia will cost the country $345 Billion this year, and those costs could rise to a TRILLION dollars by the year 2050.

This weekend’s walk is about raising money; it’s also about raising awareness and finding a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s click here.

