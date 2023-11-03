Advertise
Troy takes sixth straight ‘Battle for the Belt’ over South Alabama

Vidal becomes Trojans’ all-time leading rusher
Troy beat South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Nov. 3, 2023
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans won their sixth straight against in-state rival South Alabama on a record-breaking Thursday night by a score of 28-10.

The Trojan defense held the Jaguars to only 252 yards of total offense on a night that marked not only the sixth straight “Battle for the Belt” win but also the team’s sixth win in a row on the season.

The defense wasn’t the only thing shining under the lights on Thursday night, quarterback Gunnar Watson went 19 for 27 and 271 yards through the air, along with three touchdowns. Watson also extended his streak to 124 pass attempts without an interception.

The biggest story of the night, however, was Kimani Vidal breaking the school record for rushing yards (3,468). Vidal ran for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Jags en route to becoming just the second player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in multiple seasons.

The game didn’t get off to the high-powered start that the team would have wanted. The first four drives resulted in a combined 36 yards. However, the Trojans turned things around and ended up marching 68 yards downfield in four plays when the offense took the field for the fifth time of the night. The drive was capped off with the first of three receiving touchdowns by Chris Lewis to tie the game up at seven in the second quarter.

Lewis added another touchdown before the first half came to a close, and the Trojans went into the locker room up 14-7.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that we saw any more movement on the scoreboard when the Jags hit a 29-yard field goal, cutting the lead down to four points.

Late in the fourth quarter, Vidal found the endzone, essentially putting the game out of reach with just over 3 minutes remaining in the game. The Trojan offense wasn’t finished yet, though, and put the final nail in the coffin with under two minutes to go when Lewis and Watson connected for the third time of the night.

Next up for the Trojans is a trip to Monroe, La., for a Sun Belt matchup with the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 11. with a 1 p.m. kickoff time.

