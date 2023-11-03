Tuscaloosa selected to host Republican primary presidential debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has been selected by the Republican National Convention as the next city to host a RNC presidential debate, according to the New York Times.

In order to qualify for the debate, officials say that candidates will be required to have a minimum of 80,000 unique donors and will have to reach 6 percent in two national polls.

The debate in Tuscaloosa is currently set for Dec. 6.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.