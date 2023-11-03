Advertise
Tuscaloosa selected to host Republican primary presidential debate

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has been selected by the Republican National Convention as the next city to host a RNC presidential debate, according to the New York Times.

In order to qualify for the debate, officials say that candidates will be required to have a minimum of 80,000 unique donors and will have to reach 6 percent in two national polls.

The debate in Tuscaloosa is currently set for Dec. 6.

