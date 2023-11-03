Advertise
Tuskegee University’s president announces upcoming retirement

Tuskegee University President Charlotte Morris says she will retire in the spring of 2024. A...
Tuskegee University President Charlotte Morris says she will retire in the spring of 2024. A search committee is being formed to find the university's 10th president.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - After nearly 40 years serving Tuskegee University in multiple different roles, President Charlotte P. Morris is preparing for the next chapter in her life: retirement.

Morris, just the ninth president in Tuskegee University’s 140-year history, and just the second female to hold the position, says she will step down next spring.

She began her tenure with the university in 1984 as a faculty member. Three years later, she served as executive associate/chief of staff to the university president and secretary to the Board of Trustees. She served as interim president before being named president in 2021.

“My hope is that I am leaving a legacy that shows the power of collaboration, the importance of integrity and the value of servant leadership,” Morris said.

The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has hired an executive search firm to conduct the search for the university’s next president and is asking for feedback from alumni and friends as part of the search process.

During her tenure, Morris led the development of the five-year strategic plan, which set the university’s direction, and celebrated a very significant increase in research grants awarded to the university ̶including some focused on health disparities for African Americans in general and others targeting cancer in the Black community.

“Outlining the roadmap for the university’s success was an essential, collaborative mission and I am confident the planning and two-year implementation has provided a foundation to support the 10th President and our next generation of students,” Morris said. “I am also proud of raising millions to expand research, providing resources to ensure students in need are able to continue their academic pursuits, and watching our enrollment grow.”

“Your selfless service to Mother Tuskegee over the past 40 years, as a professor and interim dean in the business school and your tenure as the chief of staff to Tuskegee’s fifth president, Dr. Benjamin Payton, demonstrate your unwavering commitment and devotion to university’s founding principles of knowledge, leadership, and service,” said Board of Trustees Chair Norma Clayton, in thanking Morris for her decades of dedication.

University Trustee Jonathan Porter ‘95, senior vice president for customer operations for Alabama Power, will chair the 15-member search committee, which includes Trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the broader Tuskegee community. They will provide a recommendation to the full Board.

